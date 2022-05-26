Only 58% school teachers took part in discussions on NEP, 65% overloaded with work: MoE survey

At least 44 per cent school teachers in India do not have adequate work space while 65 per cent of them are overloaded with work, according to the National Achievement Survey (NAS)-2021 conducted by Union Education Ministry.

The survey also found that just 58 percent teachers participated in discussions around the new National Education Policy (NEP).



Over 5 lakh teachers of 1.18 lakh schools in 720 districts from both rural and urban areas participated in the survey which was conducted throughout the country on November 12 last year. The last NAS was held in 2017.