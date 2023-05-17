Only JPC can unravel truth: Congress on stock manipulation allegations against Adani Group

With the Supreme Court granting the SEBI time till August 14 to complete its probe into allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani Group, the Congress on Wednesday said the apex court-supervised investigation into the Adani issue is limited to violations of securities laws and only a JPC probe can unravel the whole truth.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud granted the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) time till August 14 to complete its probe into the allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani group and directed the market regulator to file an updated status report of the investigation.

The bench, also comprising Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala, also ordered that the report of the Justice A M Sapre committee, which was submitted to it, be made available to the parties to enable them to assist the court in the matter.