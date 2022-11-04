Only propaganda on, demand for special status not fulfilled, Bihar CM takes dig at Modi govt

He spoke in presence of his deputy Tejashwi Yadav and education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, among others, both of whom lavished praise on him for his commitment to communal harmony.



The state unit of the BJP, which has been sore since its lost power in the state, questioned the appointment of Urdu personnel as part of the 'Mahagathbandhan' government's promise of providing jobs on a large scale.



"CM Nitish Kumar's intention is to restore Urdu teachers in every school. Why is there a need to employ Urdu-knowing people in the Bihar assembly? Now Urdu translators will be appointed in every police station," state BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand reacted with outrage.



Alleging that "in the Muslim-dominated districts of Bihar, lives of Dalits, OBCs and EBCs get ruined", he added, "Brother, don't create a Pakistan in Bihar, go to Pakistan yourself."