Only student of entire pol science needs to watch film to know Gandhi: Rahul

Congress leader and sitting Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comment that the world learned about Mahatma Gandhi only after the release of the 1982 film Gandhi. “Only a student of Entire Political Science (referring to the subject in which PM Modi apparently earned his degree) would have felt the need to see a film to know about Mahatma Gandhi,” Gandhi quipped in an X post.

In an interview to ABP News aired on Wednesday, PM Modi had claimed that nobody had heard of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi outside India before a film about his life was made, referring to director Richard Attenborough’s 1982 biopic.

He also asked whether it was not the nation's responsibility to have got Gandhi a level of global recognition in the last 75 years. "Mahatma Gandhi was a great soul in the world. In these 75 years, was it not our duty to inform the world about Mahatma Gandhi? No one knew about him. Forgive me, but the first time there was curiosity about him in the world was when the film Gandhi was made. We did not do it," the prime minister claimed during the interview.