Operation Bhediya: Fifth wolf captured in UP's Bahraich

A fifth wolf was captured on Tuesday, 10 September as part of the 'Operation Bhediya' campaign that has been ongoing in in Bahraich's Mahasi tehsil to catch a pack of six wolves that have killed eight people and injured more than 20 since mid-July, officials said.

The fifth man-eater wolf was captured near Ghaghra river close to Harabnspur village, Divisional Forest Officer Ajit Pratap Singh told PTI.

"Now the pack's last wolf, who is lame, is left. It is hoped that he will also be caught soon," he said.

According to Singh, the forest department team had found wolf footprints in the area on Monday night. However, since the operation could not be carried out at night, four forest department teams arrived in the morning and surrounded the area.

The wolf attempted to flee but was trapped in a net laid by the forest department. With the help of villagers, the forest workers managed to capture and cage the wolf, the divisional forest officer said.