Operation launched to recover looted arms in Manipur, 140 weapons surrendered

He said that the Union Minister asked the Kuki militants to abide by the provisions of the agreement by the cadres to maintain peace.



"Pursuant to the Home Minister's directions, security forces have evolved detailed plans to launch large scale combing operations for the recovery of snatched weapons besides surprise checks of the designated camps Kuki militants," he said.



The Home Minister on Thursday announced that an Inter-Security agency unified command headed by Chief Security Advisor to Manipur government Kuldiep Singh, a retired IPS officer and former CRPF chief, would be formed and it would impartially conduct all the security related operations.



There are 2,266 Kuki cadres staying in different designated camps in Manipur after the Centre and the Manipur governments signed the tripartite Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement with three outfits -- the Kuki National Army (KNA), Zomi Revolutionary Army (ZRA), and Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA) -- on August 22, 2008.O