‘Operation Sindoor still ongoing’, says Army chief in New Year message to nation

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday said that Operation Sindoor, launched to counter hostile designs and terrorism, remains active, as he addressed the nation in his New Year message.

Recalling last year’s military actions, the Army chief said India had delivered a firm and decisive response to adversarial threats under Operation Sindoor, underlining that the exercise was not confined to the past but continues as part of ongoing counter-terror efforts.

Alongside maintaining heightened vigilance along the borders, General Dwivedi said the Indian Army had also played a crucial role in disaster response and national development, contributing beyond its core security mandate.

Expressing gratitude to citizens, he said public trust and cooperation remained the Army’s greatest strength. He urged continued support as the force contributes towards the national vision of “Viksit Bharat 2047”, reaffirming the Army’s commitment to both security and nation-building.