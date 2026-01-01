‘Operation Sindoor still ongoing’, says Army chief in New Year message to nation
General Upendra Dwivedi highlighted continued anti-terror operations, modernisation drive and how 2026 was the Year of Networking and Data Centricity
Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday said that Operation Sindoor, launched to counter hostile designs and terrorism, remains active, as he addressed the nation in his New Year message.
Recalling last year’s military actions, the Army chief said India had delivered a firm and decisive response to adversarial threats under Operation Sindoor, underlining that the exercise was not confined to the past but continues as part of ongoing counter-terror efforts.
Alongside maintaining heightened vigilance along the borders, General Dwivedi said the Indian Army had also played a crucial role in disaster response and national development, contributing beyond its core security mandate.
Expressing gratitude to citizens, he said public trust and cooperation remained the Army’s greatest strength. He urged continued support as the force contributes towards the national vision of “Viksit Bharat 2047”, reaffirming the Army’s commitment to both security and nation-building.
The Army chief also outlined the force’s modernisation roadmap, describing the current period as a “decade of transformation”. He said jointness among the services, self-reliance through indigenisation and a focus on innovation were central to strengthening India’s strategic capabilities.
Highlighting the increasing role of technology, General Dwivedi said the adoption of indigenous systems, data-driven operations and enhanced networking was making the Army more agile and future-ready. As part of this push, the Indian Army has designated 2026 as the Year of Networking and Data Centricity, aimed at improving connectivity, real-time decision-making and combat effectiveness.
Earlier in the day, the Army chief visited the Base Hospital at Delhi Cantonment, where he met serving personnel and veterans undergoing treatment. He praised their resilience and wished them a speedy recovery, while also commending medical officers and paramedical staff for their professionalism and dedication in caring for soldiers, veterans and their families.
With IANS inputs
