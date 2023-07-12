Operation to dig through snow to evacuate 300 stranded tourists in rain-battered Himachal

In one of the toughest operations to dig through mounds of snow to make way for nearly 300 tourists, comprising three foreigners, who got stuck on the icy road in Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti Valley at altitudes ranging above 15,060 ft, ‘snow warriors’ on Wednesday began work to reopen the mountain pass.

Seven tourists, most of them elderly and facing health issues, were evacuated by a chopper on Tuesday from the glacial-fed Chandertal lake.

More chopper flights could not operate owing to unfavourable weather and poor visibility.

The stranded people comprising tourists, largely from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat and three women foreigners -- two from Ireland and one from the US, have been stuck at the Chandertal for the past four days as rain-battered hills snapped road links.