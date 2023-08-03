Oppn MPs move notices in RS seeking discussion on Manipur

Opposition MPs from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday moved notices in the Rajya Sabha seeking a discussion on the Manipur violence.

RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha and AAP MP Raghav Chadha gave suspension of business notices in the Upper House over the situation in the Northeastern state.

The RJD parliamentarian demanded discussion on the Centre and state government's "failure" to restore peace and maintain law and order in Manipur.

He also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a statement on the floor of the House on the Manipur issue, followed by a detailed and comprehensive discussion on this issue.