Oppn parties have to shed egos to unite against BJP: Mamata and Nitish

"We are always together. The BJP has become the hero and there is a need to convert them into zero. There is no question of personal ego, Nitish has already started holding talks with the different opposition parties. I am also holding similar discussions with others. In the coming days we will move together," Banerjee said.



Echoing her, Nitish Kumar said that all the anti-BJP opposition parties will have to united before the 2024 elections.



"Let us all sit together and discuss how to move ahead in the coming days. We had an extremely fruitful discussion and we have agreed that all will have to get united and move together," he said.