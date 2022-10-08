Oppn parties protest move to introduce CBSE syllabus in Puducherry schools

Member of Parliament and Congress leader V. Vaithalingam opposed the move of the UT government. He said that with the emphasis on CBSE, there would be complete neglect of Tamil language and asked whether Mathematics and Science would be taught in Tamil.

K. Arogyasamy, social activist and retired school principal from Puducherry told IANS, "The government should bring up an open discussion across the territory and then bring this in the assembly and then only introduce CBSE pattern if required".