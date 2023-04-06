Oppn parties slam Modi govt, vow to strengthen unity in ranks

"You have right before you all the Opposition parties who maintained some distance and had differences but today you are seeing how it is evolving. We are becoming so strong that all the efforts to divide us have failed. We are today united right before you on the ground," he said.



"What happens tomorrow please let us leave it because we are working to see how we come together," he said.



"All efforts to divide us have failed and we are united on the ground. We are working on how we will come together. The question that why you are always asking is the leadership issue. The nation will certainly be led by a person and led by a combination of ideologies and programmes," Rao said.



"We are trying to do whatever is required to ensure that we are on the same page," he said.



AAP's Sanjay Singh said the message behind Rahul Gandhi's disqualification was clear that one can attack the Centre but not Adani "for whom the government was working".



Kharge said 18 to 19 opposition parties raised the Adani matter and how his wealth increased to Rs 12 lakh crore in just a period of 2 to 2.5 years.