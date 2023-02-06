Oppn protests in Parliament premises demanding JPC probe into Adani issue

Meanwhile, the Congress MPs in both Houses have moved notices to discuss the issue.



While Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday had said that the government has nothing to do with the matter and the opposition is raising it as it is bereft of issues.



Speaking to reporters in Parliament, Joshi, when asked about the government's stand on the Adani group issue, said that the government has got nothing to do with the matter.



"Government has nothing to do with it (Adani group issue)... The opposition is disrupting the House as it has no other issues," the Parliamentary Affairs minister said.