Oppn should work in a coordinated manner for 2024: Rahul Gandhi

He further said that there were many like-minded parties who want India to be in harmony. "I know Akhikeshji and Mayawatiji want India to be free of hatred and want harmony in the country."



Rahul Gandhi also said that "his is not a tactical political fight the BJP has dominated the political space and to defeat them now there should be ideological framework and this only Congress can give".



"For example the Samajwadi Party has position in Uttar Pradesh but its idea will not work in Kerala and Karnataka. Only the Congress can give a national vision while respecting the opposition leaders," he added.