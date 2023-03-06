Oppn walks out of Kerala Assembly, slams Vijayan for action against Asianet News

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheeshan before leading the opposition members out of the House said that this was nothing but a well organised script on which the Vijayan government is working by targeting the frontline media house to terrorise and scare away the media.



"If one looks into the speed of the action by the police, it clearly shows that Vijayan is trying to scare them that they will take on the media and have done it on Asianet, so others beware. Vijayan, like all autocrats knows that if the media is allowed to do its job and if there are others who are critical, then silence them, is the tactic of Vijayan which is being enacted now," said Satheesan.



Satheesan had a piece of advice to the media and quoted a top Indian journalist, "If you crawl, this government will come after you, so stand up," added Satheesan.



Incidentally, Asianet and others have pointed out when CM Vijayan as often comes out with his stock statements like "the law will take its course", however does not seem to take any action when their reporter at Kannur - who brought out several news attacking the ways of the CPI(M) in Kannur - after receiving a few threats complained to the police, but till date no action has been taken on his complaint.