Oppo India was involved in customs duty evasion of Rs 4,389: DRI

It further said that during the course of investigation, searches were conducted on the office premises of Oppo India and residences of its key management employees, which led to the recovery of incriminating evidence indicating wilful mis-declaration in the description of certain items imported by Oppo India for use in the manufacture of mobile phones.



This mis-declaration resulted in wrongful availment of ineligible duty exemption benefits by Oppo India amounting to Rs 2,981 crore. Among others, senior management employees and domestic suppliers of Oppo India were questioned, who in their voluntary statements accepted the submission of wrongful description before the Customs Authorities at the time of import.



Investigation also revealed that Oppo India had remitted, made provisions for payment of 'Royalty' and 'Licence Fee' to various multinational companies, including those based in China, in lieu of use of proprietary technology/brand/IPR license etc. The said 'Royalty' and 'Licence Fees' paid by Oppo India were not being added in the transaction value of the goods imported by them, in violation of Section 14 of the Customs Act, 1962, read with Rule 10 of the Customs Valuation (Determination of Value of Imported Goods) Rules 2007. The alleged duty evasion by M/s Oppo India on this account is Rs 1,408 crore.