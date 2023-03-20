Opposition blames govt for Parliament impasse, vows not to back down on JPC demand

Elamaram Kareem of the CPI(M) said the prime minister and home minister are "afraid" of holding a discussion in Parliament and are not agreeing to their demand.



"They (the BJP) are responsible for the adjournments. We will continue our demand for a JPC probe into the Adani issue. We will not back down from our demand. The government is trying to divert attention and we will not allow the government to hide," he said.



Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena (UBT) said for the first time ruling party MPs "were trying to create hurdles in Parliament", while the opposition wanted a discussion and a JPC on the Adani issue.



Ram Gopal Yadav of the Samajwadi Party said if a JPC probe is undertaken, the real culprits will be revealed and the BJP will stand "exposed".



"It is happening for the first time that there is no statement from the government on such a serious issue. People's money in banks is on the verge of being squandered. Still, the government is silent," he claimed.



BRS leader K Keshava Rao said they are not satisfied with the Supreme Court inquiry.



"Adani (Group) has taken over many companies. We want a JPC probe. It is a political scam. This is not a simple scandal or a scam, it is more than that. It is going to affect the economy and people's money," he claimed.



"We are not asking for any favour and if there is any doubt, let us go for an inquiry by some credible agency and JPC is one," he said.