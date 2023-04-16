Atiq Ahmed killing: Opposition leaders call for UP govt's dismissal

Opposition leaders on Saturday questioned the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh and demanded that the state government be dismissed after gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj.

The "cold-blooded" killings are the "height of anarchy" in Uttar Pradesh, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali claimed.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said crime has reached its peak in Uttar Pradesh and criminals are unfazed.

Reacting to the incident, SP president Akhilesh Yadav tweeted in Hindi: "Crime has reached its peak in Uttar Pradesh and the criminals are unfazed. When someone can be shot dead amidst a police cordon, then what about the safety of the general public? An atmosphere of fear is being created among the public due to this and it seems that some people are deliberately creating such an atmosphere."