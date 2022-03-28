Opposition demands rollback of fuel price hike; seeks PM's statement

Baalu wondered how come prices of petrol and diesel have increased by Rs 4 in the past one week alone.



This is not fair on the part of this government," he said during the Zero Hour.



During the elections, Prime Minister Modi had said prices of petrol and diesel will be reduced by 50 per cent, how come he is silent now, Baalu said.



"For the past one week entire India is under fire. They have earned Rs 26 lakh crore in taxes over the last seven years. They should do it the way the UPA government did when it gave Rs 10 lakh crore as subsidy and kept prices of petrol under check.



"Otherwise let them bring back administered price mechanism," Baalu said calling for an immediate reduction in fuel prices.



Also in Zero Hour, TMC's Sudip Bandyopadhyay said the issue of price hike of petrol, diesel, and cooking gas has concerned the whole House.



Price rise was kept in abeyance due to elections but the common man knew that they will skyrocket again following the polls, and that apprehension has come true, he said.



"This issue should be discussed in the House and we want to hear from the prime minister, where this will stop," the TMC leader said.



Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla declined the opposition's demand for a discussion on the issue of fuel price hike after suspending the Question Hour, saying he would give them enough time and opportunities to raise the matter during the Zero Hour.



Petrol price on Monday was hiked by 30 paise a litre and diesel by 35 paise, taking the total increase in rates in the last one week to Rs 4-4.10 per litre.