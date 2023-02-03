Opposition leaders give adjournment notices in Parliament seeking discussion on Adani stock rout issue

Leaders of several opposition parties on Friday submitted adjournment notices in both houses of Parliament demanding an immediate discussion on the Adani Group issue and also the border situation with China.

Prominent among those MPs who have given adjournment notices, include Congress chief Whip in Rajya Sabha Naseer Hussain and party's Whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore.

Besides, BRS leader K Keshava Rao and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi have also given notices under Rule 267 on the same issue.