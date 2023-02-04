Opposition not given even a minute to raise Adani issue in Parliament: Congress hits back at Anurag Thakur

The Opposition has not been given even a minute to raise the Adani issue in Parliament, the Congress said on Saturday, hitting back at Union Minister Anurag Thakur who said the government has nothing to hide on the matter.

Talking to reporters in Jammu, the information and broadcasting minister also accused the opposition parties of creating a ruckus in Parliament to evade a debate on the "people-friendly" budget.

Hitting back at him, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "I&B Minister, Anurag Thakur of 'Goli Maro' infamy says Opposition running away from debate in Parliament. What a joke. Parliament hasn't functioned for two days as the Opposition isn't even allowed to take a minute to demand JPC on the PM-linked Adani 'Maha mega scam'." The Opposition has alleged that the recent meltdown in Adani Group shares is a scam that involves common people's money as public sector LIC and SBI have invested in them.