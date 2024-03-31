Photo story: I.N.D.I.A unites to save democracy

Tens of thousands of supporters from villages and towns are streaming into Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan for the INDIA bloc's Loktantra Bachao (Save Democracy) rally today, 31 March.

This is the first time the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance will come together as an united Opposition bloc to address the public after the arrest of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in strength in central Delhi ahead of the rally, officials said.

The Delhi Police has allowed the rally with certain conditions, including no march, no tractor trollies, and no weapons.