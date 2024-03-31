Nation

Photo story: I.N.D.I.A unites to save democracy

The rally at Ramlila Maidan is as much a show of strength and Opposition unity as a protest against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal just before the Lok Sabha polls

user

Vipin

Tens of thousands of supporters from villages and towns are streaming into Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan for the INDIA bloc's Loktantra Bachao (Save Democracy) rally today, 31 March.

This is the first time the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance will come together as an united Opposition bloc to address the public after the arrest of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in strength in central Delhi ahead of the rally, officials said.

The Delhi Police has allowed the rally with certain conditions, including no march, no tractor trollies, and no weapons.

I.N.D.I.A. bloc supporters protest against the BJP government with blindfolds on in a reference to 'andha kanoon' (justice is blind)
I.N.D.I.A. bloc supporters protest against the BJP government with blindfolds on in a reference to 'andha kanoon' (justice is blind)
Vipin/National Herald
The stage is all set to host the Opposition leaders, with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal unmistakably present in his absence
The stage is all set to host the Opposition leaders, with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal unmistakably present in his absence
Vipin/National Herald

Support pours in for I.N.D.I.A. bloc, with here the tricolour Congress flag flying above the banner- and stole-bearing AAP supporters in their yellow and blue
Support pours in for I.N.D.I.A. bloc, with here the tricolour Congress flag flying above the banner- and stole-bearing AAP supporters in their yellow and blue
Vipin/National Herald

Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram 

Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines


Opinion ArticlesSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x