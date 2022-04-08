Opposition should come together, discussions ongoing on what should be its framework: Rahul Gandhi

Asked if the Opposition must come together to take on the BJP, Gandhi said , "Opposition parties that are against RSS and Narendra Modi should come together. Discussions are ongoing on how they should come together, what should be the framework and that has to be developed."

Yadav said he is concerned about the country and that there is a need to work for the weaker sections of the society.

On whether Rahul Gandhi should become Congress president, Yadav said, "Why not? Rahul Gandhi works for the party 24X7 and I think he should become the president of the party. The Congress should make him president."

When Rahul Gandhi was asked to comment on the issue, he said, "We will see about that."