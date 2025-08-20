Still seeking (ex-)Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, say Oppn
After Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah’s concern and wishes for his health yesterday, it was today LoP Rahul Gandhi's turn to hint at the ‘story’ behind the BJP leader’s resignation
Speaking at a function to felicitate new Opposition candidate for the vice-presidential elections Justice B. Sudershan Reddy in the central hall of Samvidhan Sadan (the older, original parliament building), Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi today, 20 August, naturally also remembered the outgoing incumbent — former vice-president and de factor Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.
"Where is the old vice-president gone? Why is he in hiding?" Gandhi wondered.
"Think, what kind of times are we living in," the Congress leader said, "that the vice-president of India cannot say a word."
There was a story there, he hinted, and a story behind his sudden stepping down on 21 July too.
Recalling the day, Gandhi remembered fellow Congress leader K.C. Venugopal telling him "he [Dhankhar] is gone!" — and added, "There is a big story about why he resigned. Some of you might know it, some of you might not know it. But there is a story behind it."
"And then there is a story about why he is in hiding. Why the (former) vice president of India is in a situation where he cannot say a word, one word, and has to hide...," Gandhi continued.
"Suddenly, the person who used to burst forth in the Rajya Sabha has gone silent, completely silent. So, these are the times we are living in...," he concluded.
Just yesterday, 19 August, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah had likewise expressed his discomfort with the sudden disappearance of the ex-vice-president, and said he would pray for his safety and health.
