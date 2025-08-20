Still seeking (ex-)Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, say Oppn

Speaking at a function to felicitate new Opposition candidate for the vice-presidential elections Justice B. Sudershan Reddy in the central hall of Samvidhan Sadan (the older, original parliament building), Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi today, 20 August, naturally also remembered the outgoing incumbent — former vice-president and de factor Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

"Where is the old vice-president gone? Why is he in hiding?" Gandhi wondered.

"Think, what kind of times are we living in," the Congress leader said, "that the vice-president of India cannot say a word."

There was a story there, he hinted, and a story behind his sudden stepping down on 21 July too.