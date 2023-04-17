Opposition to unite on common minimum programme, hints Kharge

Admitting that people in the country are scared, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge hinted that despite ideological and other differences, political parties are united on growing threats to democracy and misuse of central agencies. Attempts are also being made to bring them together on the basis of a common programme, he indicated. He was participating in an idea exchange programme with the newspaper’s journalists.

In reply to a question at the Indian Express event, the Congress President added, “Businessmen are scared. People who want to support the Congress are scared. But we are not scared and we will continue to fight” for democracy and the people.

Elaborating on the nature of the threats to even individual politicians, he revealed having personally received threats from Dubai, Canada and Gujarat after criticising the government in Parliament. But although he had filed three FIRs including one in Delhi and another in Bengaluru, and written letters to the Home Minister and the Prime Minister, the investigation made no headway because the police wanted him to hand over his mobile phones first. After five years, action is still awaited, he informed.