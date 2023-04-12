Bihar CM Nitish meets Lalu Yadav in Delhi, discusses current political situation

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrived here on Tuesday and held a meeting with RJD supremo Lalu Prasad during which they were understood to have discussed the current political situation amid efforts to strengthen the Opposition unity to take on the BJP in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

The meeting between the two Bihar politics stalwarts came on a day Kumar's deputy and Lalu Prasad's son Tejashwi Yadav appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged land-for-jobs scam case.

After arriving in the national capital, Kumar headed to Misa Bharti's home where Lalu Prasad is staying. Kumar met Lalu Prasad and enquired about his health.

Source said they also discussed the current political situation. During his Delhi visit, Kumar is expected to meet a slew of Opposition leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.