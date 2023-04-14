Opposition unity: Kharge, Nitish, Pawar, Raja, Yechury meet

"We have decided to unite together and fight and we will talk to all the parties one after the other. Yesterday we met two parties with Congress and today Pawar sahib has come and we have decided that we will meet everyone, talk to them and move forward unitedly," Kharge told reporters.

"I want that we should all work together in the nation's interest and this is what Pawar sahib wants and said that all the like-minded parties should work together in national interest," he also said.

Pawar said all the parties have the same thinking, "but, mere thinking will not help and efforts should be made for unity".

"There are some political parties who have similar ideologies, efforts should be made to bring them together and Kharge is the leader of opposition and he has made this effort which will benefit everyone. This is a beginning. After this, other opposition parties such as Mamata Banerjee's TMC or Arvind Kejriwal's AAP or other parties with whom talks have not taken place, efforts should be made to bring them together under this process for unity," he said after the meeting.