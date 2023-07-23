Opposition unity: Why the bounce is back

When West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee left her hotel in Bengaluru on Monday to attend the first informal session of Opposition leaders at the Taj West End, she told the media that she would return after an hour. She promised to brief them on her return.

She eventually returned three hours later, in a visibly good mood, though she did not stay to dine with the others. There had been questions about her participation and her role within the loose alliance in the lead-up to the conclave.

The Indian National Congress and the Left front had just fought a bitter panchayat election in Bengal against both the Trinamool Congress and the BJP. The outspoken chief minister had grimly said that if the Opposition parties attacked her in the state, they should not expect her to go out of her way to humour them in Delhi.

She had made her reservations about the Congress and Rahul Gandhi public and, on several occasions, her MPs missed attending or boycotted coordination meetings convened by the Congress in Parliament.

If the signs of a thaw were visible on Monday, however, the next day they were in full flow. The previous evening, Banerjee was seated next to Sonia Gandhi while Rahul Gandhi sat next to Nitish Kumar. On Tuesday, she sat between Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. They chatted amiably, and eyewitnesses said that she even accepted a lozenge from Rahul Gandhi.

Later in the afternoon, as the leaders continued their deliberations, skipping lunch, Rahul Gandhi again offered to share with her the nuts in the bowl in front of them. The bonhomie was evident again when Banerjee was invited to address the media as the first speaker at the press conference, after the opening remarks by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

It was she who revealed that the name of the alliance would be ‘INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance)’. Rahul Gandhi, who spoke last after Uddhav Thackeray and Arvind Kejriwal, enthusiastically endorsed and defended the name, which some leaders expressed doubts about as sounding contrived.