Opposition will resist voting rights to non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah

Former chief minister and National Conference (NC) president, Dr. Farooq Abdullah said on Monday that the decision to give voting rights to non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir elections will be resisted by all the opposition political parties.



Addressing the media at the end of Monday's all-party meeting held at his high security Gupkar road residence in Srinagar, Abdullah said, "They are saying the new voters would be 25 lakhs. It could be 50 lakhs, 60 lakhs or even a crore. There is no clarity on this.



"Once the voting rights are given to the non-locals in J&K, everything including the identity of the state would be lost.



"We have, therefore, decided that the decision to give voting rights to non-locals will be opposed and resisted jointly by all of us.