Opposition's presidential pick Yashwant Sinha to visit Patna on July 15
The preparation for the July 15 event has already begun with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav directing all 80 MLAs and Rajya Sabha MPs to stay put in the state capital
Opposition's presidential pick Yashwant Sinha is scheduled to visit Patna on July 15 to garner support for the July 18 poll.
The opposition parties, including RJD and Left, have pledge their support to him. The preparation for the July 15 event has already begun with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav directing all 80 MLAs and Rajya Sabha MPs to stay put in the state capital.
Sinha is contesting against NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu. Though the former's position is said to be weak, the opposition parties are supporting him to convey a strong message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the coming days, especially the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, will not be a cakewalk for him.
Earlier, NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu visited Patna on July 5 for campaigning. She was welcomed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi and many other top leaders of BJP.
The Congress also gave its support to Yashwant Sinha but the leaders of Bihar unit were not present during the meeting of RJD and left parties headed by Tejashwi Yadav on Monday evening.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines