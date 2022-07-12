Opposition's presidential pick Yashwant Sinha to visit Patna on July 15

Sinha is contesting against NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu. Though the former's position is said to be weak, the opposition parties are supporting him to convey a strong message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the coming days, especially the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, will not be a cakewalk for him.



Earlier, NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu visited Patna on July 5 for campaigning. She was welcomed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi and many other top leaders of BJP.