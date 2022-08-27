Ordeal of frisking for NEET: Re-exam on September 4

Seven people, including five women, were arrested in connection with the removal of undergarments in the name of frisking to curb exam malpractice.



The issue came to light when the father of a 17-year-old girl told reporters that his daughter, who was sitting for her first-ever NEET, was yet to come out of the traumatic experience of having to sit for the over 3-hour-long exam without an undergarment.



The father had told reporters that his daughter was dressed as per the code mentioned in the NEET bulletin, but it did not say anything about innerwear.



The NTA formed a committee to conduct an inquiry.