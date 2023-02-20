Order exempting Anti-Corruption Bureau from RTI ambit revoked: State govt to Kerala HC

A government order exempting the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau 'T' Branch of Kerala from the purview of the Right to Information (RTI) Act has been rescinded, the ruling Left administration has told the High Court.



The state government has told the Kerala High Court that it had in January last year rescinded its 2016 order by which the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau 'T' Branch, an intelligence and security organisation, was exempted from the purview of the transparency law.



The submission was made before the court during hearing of two pleas by the Indian Association of Lawyers and the Aam Aadmi Party challenging the January 2016 government order.