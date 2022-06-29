Order to conduct floor test in supersonic speed amounts to putting cart before horse: Shiv Sena to SC

The bench observed that the Tenth schedule is one of the robust provisions and the court should strengthen it.



The hearing in the matter is underway.



Earlier in the day, the bench had taken note of submissions of Singhvi that an urgent hearing was needed in view of the decision taken by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asking the MVA government to prove the majority at 11 am on Thursday.



The bench had agreed to hear the matter at 5 PM today.



The petition has contended that the Governor vide communication dated June 28, 2022 (which was received today i.e., on June 29 at about 9:00 am) has decided to hold a floor test in complete defiance of the fact that this court is seized of the issue of the disqualification proceedings.



"Such undue haste is manifestly arbitrary and therefore violative of Article 14," said the plea and sought directions seeking setting aside of the impugned communication sent by the Governor to the Chief Minister as well as to the secretary of the Assembly.