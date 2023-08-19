Ordinance on services matter was brought as money power, ED, CBI threat failed in Delhi: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday attacked the BJP-led central government, saying the ordinance on services matter was brought as money power and the threat of the ED and the CBI failed in Delhi.

In a speech in the Assembly, he also claimed that the BJP has brought the "Sanghi" model of democracy through the Services Bill while asserting that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be fought on the issue of full statehood for the national capital.

Kejriwal alleged that the "democratic rights of the people of Delhi were trampled through the ordinance and the bill".

"The prime minister has taken off on a chariot being pulled by three horses -- the ED, CBI and money. With these horses, he toppled the governments in several states, including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka. This chariot also reached Delhi and our MLAs were offered Rs 25 crore each (to topple the AAP government), but the people of Delhi have chosen diamonds and none of our MLAs could be lured," he said.