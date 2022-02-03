Our shared belief in pluralistic India will triumph, Rahul after Stalin's 'thank you' message

Rahul Gandhi also thanked Stalin for his kind words about him after his speech during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the president's address on Wednesday.



"Dear Rahul Gandhi, I thank you on behalf of all Tamils for your rousing speech in the Parliament, expressing the idea of Indian Constitution in an emphatic manner. You have voiced the long-standing arguments of Tamils in the Parliament, which rest on the unique cultural and political roots that value self respect," the DMK president said.



In his full-blown attack against the government on a range of Issues, Rahul Gandhi batted for cooperative federalism and specifically mentioned India's various cultures and people, including the Tamils saying the BJP would not be able to rule in the state.