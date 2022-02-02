Out of Rs 683.05 cr allotted, Govt spent over Rs 400 cr on media advocacy of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao'

The government has spent about Rs 401.04 crore on media advocacy campaign of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme, accounting for 58 per cent of the total expenditure for the scheme, it said on Wednesday.



Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said a total expenditure of Rs 683.05 crore was assigned for the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme from 2014-15 to 2020-21.



