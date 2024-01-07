Over 100 UP Congress office-bearers to visit Ayodhya on 15 January

To a question as to whether the UP Congress wants to deliver any message to the public by undertaking the journey on Makar Sankranti, Rai said, "We are going there because of our religious feelings. This is my first visit to Ayodhya after I became the chief of the UP unit of the Congress. Prior to this, I had visited Ayodhya several times."

Meanwhile, Pande, newly appointed AICC in-charge of UP, said the Congress has never played with the 'aastha' (faith) of people.

"On January 15, I am going there (Ayodhya) to attend a personal programme. Prabhu Shri Ram resides in our heart," Pandey told PTI.

This is Pande's first visit to Ayodhya after assuming the charge of in-charge of the UP unit of Congress.

Pande also said that no "political meaning" should be derived from his proposed visit to Ayodhya, and that he was going there owing to his faith.

"Be it Lord Ram or Lord Krishna, the Congress has never played with the 'aasthaa' of the people, and will never do so," he said.

When asked if any talks are going on with the BSP for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Pande said, "The coordination committee at the national level is working on this. What discussions they had with the BSP is not known to me."

On the possibility of the Samajwadi Party and the BSP coming together, Pande said, "The aim of everyone is same...we have to get rid of the undeclared emergency-like situation prevailing in the country, and all the like-minded parties will have to come together with a single goal."

When asked whether the Congressmen will have 'khichri bhoj' in Ayodhya or in Lucknow after returning from the holy city, UP Congress chief Rai said, "It is not necessary that a 'khichri bhoj' has to take place. 'Dahi-chura' (traditional food of Makar Sankranti) is also consumed. We can have 'dahi-chura' at the house of a party worker."