Over 10,000 encounters in UP under Yogi govt

During the same period, besides, a policeman was also martyred while 401 cops were injured during the police encounters.



A total of 5,967 criminals were nabbed during the action of the Uttar Pradesh Police.



"The Uttar Pradesh Police has conducted 10,713 encounters since 2017 of which the highest 3,152 were conducted by the Meerut police, followed by the Agra Police, which carried out 1844 encounters in which 4654 criminals were arrested while 14 dreaded criminals were killed and 55 cops were injured, and Bareilly where as many as 1497 encounters were conducted in which 3410 criminals were arrested while 7 died. During the encounters in Bareilly, 437 criminals were injured. In these operations, 296 brave police personnel were injured while one was martyred," the statement said.