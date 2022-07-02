Over 11,000 pilgrims perform Amarnath Yatra, another batch of 6,113 leaves for valley

More than 11,000 pilgrims have performed this year's Amarnath Yatra so far, as another batch of 6,113 worshippers on Saturday moved from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu towards the valley.



"Over 11,000 yatris had darshan inside the holy cave shrine so far, while 23,214 others have moved towards the valley since the pilgrimage started on Thursday," officials here said.



Saturday's batch moved in two escorted convoys towards Baltal and Pahalgam base camps.