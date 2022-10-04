Over 1.2 crore cases pending in Uttar Pradesh courts

If required, a bench comprising single or two judges can be constituted.



"Efforts must be put in to dispose of the old cases first. Hence, we are pushing for efficient disposal of the cases filed in the 80s and 90s," said a senior government officer.



Judicial officials taking up criminal cases have been asked to conclude trials of petty offences quickly. Senior judges posted in the district will have to take up weekly meetings to streamline operational issues.



It may be recalled that during the recent Assembly session, Samajwadi Party MLA Atul Pradhan had sought details of the efforts being made to expedite the disposal of pending cases.



Thereafter, the law department of the state was asked to find out the status of the pending cases before the Allahabad high court and lower courts.