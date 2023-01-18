Over 1.3 million vehicles recalled by manufacturers in India during FY2022

How recall works



Whenever a car company learns of a potential flaw, it will often notify its impacted customers. As required by law, this must be communicated in writing, either through the company's website or by mail, email, or some other means. The company must send a reminder message to the client, after which it is no longer responsible for carrying out the process if the client has not responded. Initiating a recall can take up to three years, but once that time period has passed, the recall process can be finalised and put to rest.



Once recalled, these are brought in for an examination, and repaired at no cost to the consumer. When a vehicle is brought in for maintenance or repairs, automakers are known to do it retrospectively over the vehicle's lifetime.



Recent Recalls



October 2022: Due to a possible software issue in the airbag control module, the whole production run of Kia Carens marketed in India was recalled. Kia plans to use the recall to check for software problems that could be resolved by a free software update and implement those fixes. All Kia owners have been notified of the recall, and they will be able to schedule a service appointment at their convenience.



July 2022: R 1200 GS and R 1250 GS motorcycles manufactured by BMW Motorrad between 2013 and 2021 are being recalled so that a ventilation valve can be installed in the Cardan shaft. Totaling 440,000 units, the recall spans production years 2013 through 2021. This includes many in India.