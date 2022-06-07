Over 15 kids went missing every day in last 3 years in Bihar

More than 15 children were reported missing every day in Bihar in the last three years, as per the latest data released by Bihar Police on Tuesday.



As per the data, Bihar Police and Railway Police registered missing complaints of 16,559 children in the last three years. Shockingly, 7,219 children were either returned home or traced by state police while 55 per cent (9,340) are still missing.



In 2021, 6,395 children were missing from their homes and FIRs were registered in different police stations while only 2,838 children were traced by local police or they returned home. Rest 3,557 children are still reported missing.