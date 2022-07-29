Over 150 suffer from diarrhoea in Lucknow due to contaminated water

Residents have claimed that for more than a month and in the past five days, the supplied water was yellowish in colour and had an odour.



Junior engineer of the Jal Kal Department, Suryamani Yadav said: "We are looking for the cause of contamination. The supply of two water pipelines passing through the drain has been cut off and two water tankers have been deployed as an alternative. "



Lucknow North MLA Neeraj Bora visited the spot and took stock of the situation.