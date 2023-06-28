Over 1,500 people detained, 270 vehicles seized in central district during night patrol, says Delhi Police

The Delhi Police detained more than 1,500 people and seized around 270 vehicles from its central district during an intensified night patrol to contain street crimes in the national capital, officials said on Tuesday.

The move comes days after a delivery agent and his associate were allegedly robbed of Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint by four motorcycle-borne men inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel. Five people have so far been arrested in connection with the Saturday incident.

In the Central district alone, more than 1,500 people were detained Monday night under section 65 (persons bound to comply with the reasonable directions of a police officer) of the Delhi Police Act and over 270 vehicles were seized, a senior police officer said.