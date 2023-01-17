Over 1,600 tech employees being fired a day on average in Jan

More than 1,600 tech employees are being laid off per day on average in 2023 globally including in India, and the sacking episodes have gained speed amid global economic meltdown and recession fears.



In 2022, over 1,000 companies laid off 154,336 workers, as per the data from layoffs tracking site Layoffs.fyi.



The mass tech layoffs of 2022 are continuing into the new year, and Indian companies and startups are among the leaders in firing staff.