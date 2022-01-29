Over 170 homeless died of extreme cold in Delhi: Report

At least 172 homeless persons have died of the extreme cold in Delhi in the past 28 days, a report compiled by the Centre for Holistic Development (CHD), an NGO, showed.



The CHD has claimed to have written a letter, containing the detailed report to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the chairperson of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), requesting that proper arrangements should be made for homeless people during the winters.



According to a CHD official, homeless people at places like Sarai Kale Khan, Asaf Ali Road, Kashmere Gate, Azadpur, Nizammudin, Okhla, Chandni Chowk and Delhi Gate, sleep in the open in large numbers.