Over 20 flights of various Indian airlines receive bomb threats today

More than 20 flights of various Indian airlines have received bomb threats since Saturday morning, 19 October, according to sources.

Flights of Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air, Vistara, SpiceJet, Star Air and Alliance Air have received the threats, the sources said.

Among them are IndiGo's flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Istanbul, and Jodhpur to Delhi as well as Vistara's flight from Udaipur to Mumbai.

IndiGo, in two separate statements, said it is cognisant of a situation involving flight 6E 17 from Mumbai to Istanbul, and flight 6E 11 from Delhi to Istanbul.

The airline is working closely with the relevant authorities and taking all necessary precautions as per the guidelines.