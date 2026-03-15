Over 20 students injured as goods train hits college bus near Karur in TN
Police say the accident occurred in the evening when the bus crossed an unmanned railway crossing between Veerarakkiyam and Palayam
More than 20 students of a private engineering college were injured on Saturday after the bus they were travelling in was struck by a goods train at an unmanned railway crossing, triggering panic and drawing attention to safety concerns at such crossings.
According to police, the accident occurred in the evening between Veerarakkiyam and Palayam, when the bus attempted to pass through an unmanned railway crossing in the region. A goods train approaching from behind rammed into the vehicle, leaving several students injured.
Senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Senthil Balaji visited the injured students at the district government hospital, where most of them are receiving treatment.
Speaking to reporters, Balaji said nearly 25 students were hurt in the accident. They were rushed to the district government hospital, where doctors began immediate treatment. Two students were later shifted to a private hospital for further care, while 23 students continued to receive treatment at the government facility.
“Among them, three students have recovered after receiving first aid and have been discharged. The others are still under medical observation,” Balaji said, adding that one student suffered a head injury.
Meanwhile, Southern Railway clarified that the accident did not occur within its operational jurisdiction. Officials stated that the track where the incident took place is a private railway line owned and operated by Chettinad Cements, used primarily for the movement of clinker between Veerarakkiyam and Palayam.
The railway authorities also noted that the line contains several unmanned level crossings, raising fresh concerns about safety measures along privately operated rail corridors.
The incident has sparked calls for stricter safety oversight and improved infrastructure at unmanned crossings to prevent such mishaps in the future.
With PTI inputs