Over 20 students injured as goods train hits college bus near Karur in TN

More than 20 students of a private engineering college were injured on Saturday after the bus they were travelling in was struck by a goods train at an unmanned railway crossing, triggering panic and drawing attention to safety concerns at such crossings.

According to police, the accident occurred in the evening between Veerarakkiyam and Palayam, when the bus attempted to pass through an unmanned railway crossing in the region. A goods train approaching from behind rammed into the vehicle, leaving several students injured.

Senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Senthil Balaji visited the injured students at the district government hospital, where most of them are receiving treatment.

Speaking to reporters, Balaji said nearly 25 students were hurt in the accident. They were rushed to the district government hospital, where doctors began immediate treatment. Two students were later shifted to a private hospital for further care, while 23 students continued to receive treatment at the government facility.