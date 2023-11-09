Over 200 UP emergency helpline workers booked for rioting

More than 200 female contractual employees of the UP 112 emergency helpline have been booked for rioting in Lucknow.

The employees have been staging a protest for job security and a salary increase in the state capital.

On Wednesday, the Lucknow Police booked five identified and 200 unidentified female contractual workers from UP for their involvement in a sit-in protest that had been ongoing since Monday.

These women are demanding job security and a wage hike outside the UP 112 headquarters.

An FIR has been filed by Sub-Inspector Dhirendra Pratap Singh, who was on patrol duty with a constable when he encountered the protest.

The demonstrators had allegedly taken to the streets, blocking passage and raising anti-government slogans.