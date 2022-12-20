Over 2,000 Bru voters removed from Mizoram electoral roll

The Centre and governments of Mizoram and Tripura had made at least nine attempts between 2009 and 2019 to repatriate the Bru tribals from Tripura.



On January 16, 2020, the Centre, governments of Mizoram and Tripura and representatives of several Bru organisations signed an agreement, according to which over 35,000 displaced Bru tribals, who were reluctant to return to Mizoram during repatriation, were allowed to resettle permanently in Tripura.

The state is set to go into elections in 2023.